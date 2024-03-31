FACES OF CEBU: Joanna Clidette Gairanod, 24, accomplished rider, athlete, and student

CEBU CITY, Philippines—If there’s a “Jack of All Trades” for men, there’s also what they call the “Jill of all Trades” for women.

Nobody fits this title more than Joanna Clidette Gairanod.

Gairanod, 24, has been featured numerous times in CDN Digital not just as a head turner in the local cycling community, but for her sudden meteoric rise in local sports events, particularly in multisports such as duathlon and running.

However, Gairanod recently exceeded everyone’s expectations when she joined and passed one of the most difficult tests of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Highway Patrol Group — the Executive Motorcycle Riding Course (EMRC) and the Safety Motorcycle Riding Course (SMRC).

Amazingly, Gairanod didn’t just pass this grueling test but also accomplished it with flying colors. She emerged as the “Best Rider” among seven other female participants in the “Badhas” EMRC CL-14 2023.

In an interview with CDN Digital for this Women’s Month special, Gairanod said her main goal of joining the grueling EMRC was to enhance her motorcycle riding skills, which, for her, is important in many ways.

“My main goal is to enhance my riding skills, boost my confidence, and ultimately become a safer and more capable rider,” said Gairanod, who graduated Magna Cum Laude in Bachelor of Special Needs Education at the Cebu Normal University (CNU) in 2022.

“By participating in the EMCRC, I aimed to acquire advanced motorcycle handling techniques, gain a deeper understanding of traffic rules and road safety, and develop a strong foundation in defensive riding strategies. These skills will not only make me a more confident rider but also help me respond effectively to various on-road situations, ensuring my safety and the safety of other road users.”

According to Gairanod, aside from being very difficult, she learned plenty of things during the EMRC course.

“During the EMCRC, I likely felt a combination of determination, pressure, and humility. As the course combines both theoretical and practical training sessions, I experienced a balance of learning new concepts and putting them into practice which improved my riding skills and safety awareness,” she explained.

“This increased understanding of motorcycle riding boosted my confidence in my abilities, making me feel more in control and capable while riding. Moreover, being part of a group with a shared goal of enhancing their riding skills and being ambassadors of road safety, has created a sense of camaraderie and support, making the overall experience more enjoyable and rewarding.”

Inspired by dad, Clinton

Her father, Clinton encouraged her to join the course.

She revealed that her father is a Master Rider of this course and she saw the positive outcome and benefits of joining such a course.

“I decided to join such a course as I was inspired by my father’s experience, who is now a Master Rider. My father’s involvement in the training has given me a glimpse of the benefits and positive outcomes that come with completing such a course. Additionally, by choosing to participate in a course that is known to be demanding, I was setting myself up for significant growth and development as I was determined to improve my skills and be confident in my abilities,” Gairanod explained.

Gairanod said that it’s not impossible to complete the EMRC course, especially for her fellow women who want to achieve such a rare feat that’s only given to a few individuals.

All it takes is to embrace the opportunity ‘wholeheartedly’.

“View any challenges you encounter as opportunities for growth and improvement. Also, make the most of the expertise offered by your instructors as they are there to help you improve your skills and ensure your safety on the road. Lastly, learning to ride a motorcycle, especially in an advanced course, takes time and practice so be patient with yourself and celebrate your progress along the way,” she said.

After completing PNP-HPG’s EMRC and SMRC course, Gairanod went on to complete another feat, the Bohol Loop 2024. Gairanod was one of the participants who completed Bohol Loop 2024 earlier this month.

The event fielded over 2,000 motorcycle riders who who traversed the scenic Bohol Island for two days stretching over 600 kilometers.