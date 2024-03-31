Cebu’s Buytrago suits up for PHL in AVC beach v’ball tour

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will be well-represented in the upcoming international beach volleyball tilt billed as the Smart Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Beach Tour Nuvali Open on April 4-7.

Cebuano veteran beach volleyball player James Buytrago will play for the men’s team under the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

This will be Buytrago’s first international stint for the year following a fruitful 2023 where he bagged a bronze medal in the men’s beach volleyball tournament of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

READ: 2 Cebu athletes win gold medals on final day of 32nd SEAG in Cambodia

He also shone in numerous international and national tilts including the Asian Games and the UAAP where he plays for the National University (NU).

Men’s volleyball

Buytrago, a native of Bantayan Island, Cebu will pair up with Rancel Varga, while his long-time partner on the sand Ranran Abdilla will tandem with AJ Pareja who will don the Philippines’ tri-colors in the men’s main draw.

READ: Reigning Cesafi volleyball MVP joins Bulldogs

Meanwhile, the PNVF’s distaff squad will be played by Alexa Polidario and Jenny Gaviola, and Gen Eslapor and Kly Orillaneda in the main draw.

They will be under Brazilian coach Joao Luciano Kiodai and Filipina Mayi Molit-Prochina.

A total of 46 teams will vie in the four-day event which serves as one of the six international tournaments that PNVF will be organizing this year, including the much-awaited FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025 in Manila.

Teams from Australia, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Thailand, Iran, China, and Singapore will compete in the tournament.

