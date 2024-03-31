Ruiz hires veteran basketball coach for “Sports for All” program 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Notable basketball coach and skills trainer Giovanni “Jojo” Romarate Teves has officially joined the “Sports for All” program of former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) director Yogi Filemon Ruiz.

He is one of the Cebuano sports personalities that Ruiz tapped to handle his soon-to-launch “Sports for All” program that promises to cover the 80 barangays in Cebu City.

Tevez is a local fixture in Cebu’s vibrant basketball scene being the training director of the famed Sunsport basketball camp since 1994.

He joined the likes of boxing trainers Edmund Villamor and Brix Flores who were tapped earlier this month to oversee Ruiz’s boxing program for the youth.

“Nagpasalamat ko og dako ni sir Yogi (Ruiz) ning oportunidad nga iyang gihatag nako. Nalipay kaayo ko nga naapil aning maanindot nga programa kay ako gyud passion kining pag-train ug pag-develop sa mga players,” said Teves.

Elite cager

Before transitioning to coaching, Teves prides himself as an elite cager. He played for the Salazar Institute of Technology (now SCSIT) Baby Skyblazers that emerged as juniors division champion of the Cebu Amateur Athletic Association (CAAA), the precursor of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI), way back in 1990.

Besides CAAA, he also played in the Cebu Basketball League (CBL) under the tutelage of Mark Anthony Tallo.

With his impressive resume, Teves found his way into coaching after he got hired by SIT to helm the head coaching job for its varsity team.

He went on to mentor notable Cebuano cagers such as Jimwell Torion and Junthy Valenzuela.

Inter-commercial leagues

In the commercial basketball scene, Teves paired with Norberto “Titing” Manalili to handle the Upland Feeds in the Mandaue Industrial Commercial Athletic Association (MICAA).

He also served as assistant coach of Cebu Landmasters in the Cebu Basketball Federation (CBF) and head coach of various teams in inter-commercial leagues.

Currently, Teves is the main coach of Sunsport basketball clinic, making him fit for Ruiz’s sports program.

“Nindot kaayo ang feeling sa usa ka trainer ilabi na duna kay makita nga bunga sa imong hinagoan. Sa Yogi training camp, mao sab ni atong buhaton. Bairon nato ang abilidad sa mga batan-on aron mamahimo silang maayo nga mga players sud ug gawas sa korte kay ato man sab silang tabangan paggiya aron makab-ot ang ilang mga damgo sa kinabuhi sa umaabot,” said Teves.

