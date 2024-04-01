Marcos to new PNP chief Marbil: Address terrorism, cybercrime

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday directed newly appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Major General Rommel Francisco Marbil to help the government address emerging threats to the country’s peace and order.

During a ceremony for the PNP change of command held in Camp Crame, Quezon City, Marcos told Marbil:

“You have my full confidence and my full support, as you begin to champion a police that is pro-God, pro-country, pro-people, pro-environment. Let us work closely with you in addressing emerging threats, such as cybercrime, terrorism, and transnational crimes.”

Marcos also said that the PNP must ensure the highest standards of professionalism and provide the finest service to citizens.

“Let us now ensure that the PNP will be agents of progressive transformation in the lives of our people by ensuring the safety and well-being of every community in the land,” he added.

New PNP Chief

Marbil took the helm of the PNP after General Benjamin Acorda officially retired from service on April 1, three months after Marcos Jr. extended his term.

Before he was appointed the new top boss of the PNP, Marbil was officer-in-charge of the institution’s Directorate for Comptrollership.

Marbil likewise served as police director of Eastern Visayas.

On Sunday, the Palace announced that Lieutenant General Emmanuel Baloloy Peralta was appointed PNP officer-in-charge pending Acorda’s exit – but he was immediately replaced by Marbil, whose designation was disclosed during ceremonies at the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame and later sworn in during the same event.

Marbil, of the Philippine Military Academy Sambisig Class of 1991, is the 30th chief of the PNP.

