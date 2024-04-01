Hot weather prompts suspension of classes in some schools on April 1

MANILA, Philippines — Some municipalities across the country have suspended face-to-face classes due to anticipated hot weather.

Classes are suspended in the following areas on Monday, April 1 as of 11 a.m.:

Hinoba-an, Negros Occidental: Face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private;

Bacolod City: Face-to-face classes in pre-school to senior high school, public and private;

Roxas, Capiz: Face-to-face classes in pre-school to senior high school, public and private;

Silay City, Negros Occidental: Face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private;

Iloilo City: Face-to-face classes in pre-school to senior high school, public and private (until April 2);

E.B. Magalona, Negros Occidental: Face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until April 2);

Kabangakalan, Negros Occidental: All levels, public and private (until April 2);

Isabela, Negros Occidental: All levels (until April 2);

Cauayan, Negros Occidental: All levels, public and private (until April 2);

Bago City, Negros Occidental: Face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until April 2);

Meanwhile, Tantangan and Banga in South Cotabato have suspended afternoon face-to-face classes in their municipalities from April 1 to 15 in all levels, both public and private schools.

Hot weather

State meteorologists forecast areas in Western Visayas, including Iloilo City and Roxas City, to experience heat index levels of 41 degrees Celsius on Monday, just a point below what is categorized as within the “danger” level of 42 to 51 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Negros Occidental in Central Visayas and South Cotabato in Soccsksargen are both expected to feel temperatures of up to 38 degrees Celsius within the “extreme caution” level of the heat index.

Despite the absence of class suspensions in their areas, the municipalities of Aparri in Cagayan and Catarman in Northern Samar are expected to reach a heat index temperature of 43 degrees Celsius.

Dangerous heat index

Other areas which are forecast to experience dangerous heat index levels are Camarines Sur and Zamboanga del Sur at 42 degrees Celsius.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) defines heat index as “a human discomfort index that gives the apparent temperature on what humans perceive or feel as the temperature (from the surroundings) affecting the body.”

Pagasa noted that heat index temperatures within the danger level may cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

Heat stroke is also probable with continued exposure.

