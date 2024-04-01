MFC Cebu-Makati FC young booters dominate Asia’s biggest youth football tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The combined teams of Makati Football Club Cebu and Makati FC (MFC) dominated the recently concluded Junior Soccer School and League (JSSL) over the weekend in Singapore.

MFC sent 14 teams to Singapore’s premier youth football competition. Many players who suited up for MFC were from the Makati Football Club Cebu Academy, who were seen in action in many local tournaments recently.

After the dust had settled, MFC ruled six age groups and earned two silvers and two bronzes in their entire campaign to emerge as the overall champions.

More than 5,000 players from 500 teams around 17 countries competed in this 7-aside football tournament that ran from March 28 to March 31 in Singapore.

MFC Cebu and MFC topped the girls’ 2012, girls’ 2010, and the girls’ 2008. They also dominated the boys’ 2011, boys’ 2017, and the boys’ 2018 categories.

Their boys’ 2010 and boys’ 2014 teams finished with silver medals in their respective campaigns, while their boys’ 2009 and girls’ 2014 settled for bronze medals.

Since they won most of the titles in different age groups, MFC earned the coveted Paul Parker trophy. It was the third time MFC won the coveted title as overall champions.

This trophy is only awarded to the team that won the most categories featured in the tournament.

To recall, MFC Cebu won numerous local tournaments in the past months. They clinched three titles in the SHS-AdC de Cebu Magis Eagles Football Cup and the FR. Zago Football Cup – Don Bosco Tournament.

Most of these Cebuano players who won these tournaments suited up for MFC in the JSSL.

