MFC Cebu highlights program via wins in SHS-AdC Football Cup 

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The Makati Football Club Cebu (MFC Cebu) bagged three titles in the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles 6th Football Cup over the weekend in the younger age groups.

MFC Cebu topped the under-6, under-8, and under-10 divisions under head coach Ref Cuaresma and assistant coach Ayn Quidlat, Emman Donkor, June Taneo, Daniel Ashley, and Jupre Aparece.

Other than stamping their class in the tournament, their other intention was to showcase what MFC Cebu’s football program was all about.

According to Cuaresma and one of the players’ parents, Divine Go, it was all about discipline.

“First of all, as much as we would want to claim it, we are not unique nor special. MFC Cebu is strictly implementing discipline above all. Being a pioneer in youth football in the Philippines, which started over 50 years ago, we have already crafted our programs based on our exposure with multiple clubs worldwide,” said Cuaresma.

“Our program just delivered what we expected it to do. We consistently monitor the kid’s progress and adjust the programs in preparation for the national and international competitions they are playing for.”

He added that part of their program is their club’s motto —Mastery, Family, Community.

Their U6 team was comprised of top players Baz Go (MVP), Renzo Uy (Golden Boot), and Kiah Rongcales (defender), while its U8 champs were manned by Immanuel Aranes (MVP), Yuan Miñoza (Golden Boot), and Alex Go (goalkeeper). Their U10 team’s outstanding players were Gab Callao (MVP) and Chen Campo (Golden Boot).

UNEXPECTED WINS

The above players were all products of MFC Cebu’s recently established football academy.

“The teams and players didn’t expect to emerge as champions, especially since it’s our first tournament as MFC Cebu. We are also very keen on keeping our children humble in the game,” added Cuaresma.

Cuaresma said that at the core of their program is teaching humility and sportsmanship. He also added that they value progress more than titles to mold kids into role models besides being top-notch football players.

They revealed that their teams were well-prepared heading into the tournament, which attracted over a hundred teams from different parts of the country.

“MFC Cebu has a long way to go in stamping Cebu’s football scene. As another pillar in Philippine football, Darren Hartman said – it’s harder for leading teams to stay on top. But our guarantee to our local football community is to foster teams that will elevate the game,” said Cuaresma.

Up next for MFC Cebu is their title-retention campaign in the Junior Soccer School and League Singapore in March.

