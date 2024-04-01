Cebu Daily Newscast: Woman dies in Dumanjug, Cebu house fire

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, April 1, 2024.

A late night fire in Dumanjug town, southwestern Cebu claimed the life of a woman on Easter Sunday, Mar. 31.

Fire officials in Dumanjug confirmed responding to a fire that hit a residential structure in Barangay Tubod-Dugoan close to midnight on Sunday.

Some municipalities across the country have suspended face-to-face classes due to anticipated hot weather.

Classes were suspended in at least 10 areas on Monday, April 1.

Electricity prices are expected to rise during the summer months in the Philippines due to increased demand, according to the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (Iemop).

Assistant manager Chris Warren Manalo said that the average Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) price is anticipated to range between P5 and P7 per kilowatt-hour during the dry season.

Around 20,000 spectators watched the highly anticipated Sugat Kabanhawan Festival in Minglanilla town, in southern Cebu on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.

The number of spectators were confirmed by officers from the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) to the reporters on Sunday night.

