DepEd: Hot weather prompts schools to suspend in-person classes
MANILA, Philippines — Several cities and municipalities have opted for alternative mode of delivering classes and have suspended in-person classes due to the scorching hot weather, as revealed by the Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday.
According to DepEd, 13 total cities and municipalities implemented alternative delivery mode (ADM) classes in the regions of Ilocos, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Soccskskargen.
“All on alternative delivery mode. Only Face to face is suspended,” DepEd Asec. Francis Bringas told reporters.
DepEd said the 13 cities and municipalities were as follows:
- Ilocos Region
- Dagupan City
- Western Visayas
- Iloilo City
- Roxas City
- Kabankalan City
- Silay City
- Guimaras
- Himamaylan City
- Dumangas, Iloilo
- Bago City
- Zamboanga Peninsula
- Pagadian City Pilot School
- Buenavista Integrated School
- Soccsksargen
- Municipality of Banga
- Municipality of Tantangan
Based on the state weather bureau’s latest recorded heat index, a total of nine areas recorded indexes classified as “danger category” on Monday.
This included Dagupan City in Pangasinan, Baler in Aurora, Aborlan in Palawan, Pili in Camarines Sur, Roxas City in Capiz, Dumangas in Iloilo, Catarman in Northern Samar and Cotabato in Maguindanao.
RELATED STORIES
Hot weather prompts some schools to suspend classes on April 1
Pagasa: Heat index in Cebu to hit 37°C on Black Saturday
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.