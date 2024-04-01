DepEd: Hot weather prompts schools to suspend in-person classes

MANILA, Philippines — Several cities and municipalities have opted for alternative mode of delivering classes and have suspended in-person classes due to the scorching hot weather, as revealed by the Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday.

According to DepEd, 13 total cities and municipalities implemented alternative delivery mode (ADM) classes in the regions of Ilocos, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Soccskskargen.

“All on alternative delivery mode. Only Face to face is suspended,” DepEd Asec. Francis Bringas told reporters.

DepEd said the 13 cities and municipalities were as follows:

Ilocos Region

Dagupan City

Western Visayas

Iloilo City

Roxas City

Kabankalan City

Silay City

Guimaras

Himamaylan City

Dumangas, Iloilo

Bago City

Zamboanga Peninsula

Pagadian City Pilot School

Buenavista Integrated School

Soccsksargen

Municipality of Banga

Municipality of Tantangan

Based on the state weather bureau’s latest recorded heat index, a total of nine areas recorded indexes classified as “danger category” on Monday.

This included Dagupan City in Pangasinan, Baler in Aurora, Aborlan in Palawan, Pili in Camarines Sur, Roxas City in Capiz, Dumangas in Iloilo, Catarman in Northern Samar and Cotabato in Maguindanao.

RELATED STORIES

Hot weather prompts some schools to suspend classes on April 1

Pagasa: Heat index in Cebu to hit 37°C on Black Saturday

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP