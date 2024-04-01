Imee: EO 57 draws foreign interference, harmful to PH

MANILA, Philippines — The measure beefing up the country’s maritime security, recently signed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., is seen by the President’s elder sister, Senator Imee Marcos, as welcoming ‘many Trojan horses’ of foreign interference.

The senator, who also heads the Senate panel on foreign relations, was pertaining to Executive Order No. 57, which specifically seeks to strengthen the Philippines’ maritime security and maritime domain awareness through the creation of the National Maritime Council.

“Emotion rather than reason has prevailed in our maritime conflict with China and is leading us down a dangerous path that will cost us more than just Filipino pride,” said Marcos in a statement released on Monday.

“Our country’s defense posture is far from self-reliant and the urge to retaliate soonest is about to pay the price of foreign interference. Section 7 of the newly signed Executive Order 57 welcomes many a Trojan horse of foreign interference through donations, contributions, grants, bequests or gifts from domestic and foreign sources that the National Maritime Center has been authorized to accept,” she added.

The senator noted accepting defense and maritime security donations “has been the fuel to never-ending conflict,” citing instances in Ukraine and Gaza.

“To prevent yet another regional conflict, what we need instead are solutions for peace from those who claim to be our genuine allies. Even declarations of support lack credibility where a rules-based international order is loudly invoked amid the mute refusal to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” she said.

Marcos agreed that there should be “no shame” in pursuing peace, but she also warned that every action that may put Filiponos in danger is a “gross irresponsibility [that] must be avoided at all costs.”

“Huwag tayong padalos-dalos, huwag tayong basag-ulo upang ating mapangalagaan ang kapakanan ng ating mamamayan,” she said.

(Let’s not be hasty, let’s not be hot-headed so that we can take care of the welfare of our people.)

President Marcos ordered the strengthening of the Philippine maritime security following China’s water cannon attack against Filipino-manned vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

The chief executive, in a separate statement, said “Filipinos do not yield.”

