Holy Week drugs: CV police seize P39.3M in illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Holy Week drugs worth P39,370,368 were seized by Central Visayas police who also apprehended 1,296 suspects during this period.

According to data from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), this accomplishment was the result of unrelenting police operations conducted from March 24-31, 2024.

PRO-7 earlier relayed that this year’s observance of Holy Week in the region was “generally peaceful and recorded no major incidents.”

During this period, a total of 1,296 individuals were sent to jail for different criminal violations through their unrelenting police operations.

Among them are 240 drug personalities.

Operatives confiscated a total of 5,789.76 grams of illegal drugs with a Standard Drug Price of P39,370,368, and other drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, 827 persons were apprehended for participating in illegal gambling activities.

Out of these arrested suspects, 392 individuals were involved on cockfighting, 90 on illegal number games, 169 on card games or “tong-its.”

Moreover, 46 were arrested for dice games or “madjong”; 111 on cara y cruz or “hantak”; and 19 other suspects who were involved in other illegal gambling activities.

In addition to this, the serving of court-issued warrants of arrest resulted to the arrest of 21 most wanted and 169 ordinary wanted persons.

According to PRO-7, aside from Holy Week drugs, authorities were also able to seized 203 unregistered firearms, 7 explosives, and 162 ammunitions were recovered from the 39 arrested suspects in their campaign against loose firearms and OPLAN Katok operations.

Regional Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin emphasized, in a statement, that their collective efforts to eliminate crimes in Central Visayas remained their top priority to ensure a safe and peaceful religious celebration.

PRO-7 further relayed that they recorded a 51.16 percent decrease in the number of crimes during Holy Week 2024 in comparison to last year.

In 2023, a total of 86 crimes took place in the same period while only 42 were recorded this year.

“The arrest of 1,296 suspects and the confiscation of the huge volume of illegal drugs are the results of the strong, strategic and consistent partnership with other law enforcement agencies and the community. Our aim is crystal clear: Make Central Visayas a haven for peace and security,” stated Aberin.

