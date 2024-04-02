Habal-habal driver caught with illegal firearm after avoiding checkpoint in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man, who tried to evade a police checkpoint in Brgy. T. Padilla, Cebu City, was caught in possession of an unlicensed firearm on Monday evening, April 1, 2024.

The arrested person was identified as 42-year-old Jose Edgar Encarnacion Bohol Jr. alias “Bagyo.”

Bohol works as a habal-habal driver and resides in Arellano Boulevard Barangay San Roque in Cebu City.

A police report revealed that Bohol was driving his motorcycle along the M.J Cuenco Avenue at around 9:55 p.m. on Monday when he saw a checkpoint up ahead.

Upon seeing the authorities, Bohol allegedly maneuvered his motorcycle to do a U-turn in an attempt to avoid inspection.

However, he was spotted by an advance security personnel, Patrolman Ronel Alqueza in the area.

The officer ordered Bohol to stop his vehicle by the side of the road.

Bohol allegedly then tried to pull out a firearm from his waistband but was immediately stopped by Alqueza and other officers.

After he was held back, the officer found in his Bohol’s possession a firearm that he was unable to produce a license for.

Police seized from the suspect a .45 caliber revolver inserted with a magazine loaded with 6 bullets, the report said.

As of this writing, Bohol is detained at the custodial facility of the Parian Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.

According to police, he will be facing charges for illegal possession of firearms.

