Malilay sisters flex potential in international Judo tilt debut

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Dubai-based Cebuana Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) sensations Eliecha Zoey and Ellise Xoe Malilay displayed their huge potential in another martial art discipline — Judo.

This was after they earned podium finishes in the recently concluded Mohammad Bin Hamad Al Sharqi Ramadan Martial Art Course Competition in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates on Monday, April 1.

Impressively, it was the first time for the Malilay sisters to compete in judo since their forte has been in BJJ ever since.

The older Eliecha Zoey bagged a silver medal in the Judo open belt category’s 52-kilogram division.

The younger Ellise Xoe finished with a bronze medal in the Judo open belt -48 kg division.

Eliecha Zoey defeated Shouq Mohamed Ibrahim and Sara Alazabi, both by Ippon, to earn her the gold medal match.

However, she lost to Asma Nada by Ippon to settle for the silver medal.

Meanwhile, Ellise Xoe beat Nouren Hekal by Ippon in her first fight, ensuring her the bronze medal. She went on to lose to Dana Mohamed in her second fight.

Fortunately, Ellise Xoe edged Maryam Ali Khameis by Ippon in her third fight to win the bronze medal.

To recall, the Malilay sisters became world champions in BJJ after winning gold medals in their respective categories in 2022 during the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

This time, the Malilay sisters who fight under Atrixion Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Academy of Dubai tested their mettle in Judo to expand their martial arts capability.

