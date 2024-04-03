Mandaue City gov’t repairs deep wells amid water shortage

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government has ordered the repair of faulty deep wells in barangays amid the water shortage being experienced in different areas.

The Department of General Services (DGS), tasked with the repair, continues to fix deep wells in different barangays.

On Tuesday, April 2, their personnel repaired the deep well in Sitio Sandayong, Sector 1 in Barangay Pagsabungan.

This deep well in Sector 1 was the 59th one repaired since last year.

Residents said that the deep well malfunctioned for a month now.

They thanked the city government, stating that the deep well really helped a lot. The deep well, said to be city-owned, was installed about 30 years ago.

Mandauehanons have been complaining about the water shortage since the holy week. They said that the water supply of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) is very limited, and the water pressure is very low.

Tatay Isabelo Oplado, a resident of Sector 1 in Barangay Pagsabungan, jokingly said that when the deep well was yet to be fixed, he sometimes cannot take a bath because there is no water.

His wife, Anasita Oplado, also shared that since the water was usually supplied during dawn or midnight, she needs to wake up just to store water in their barrel.

“Mga duha ngadto upat ra pod ka barrel kay mawagtang na man (agas sa tubig), lisod kaayo dili ka sustener,” said Anasita.

On Monday, April 1, the Mandaue City Council requested MCWD general manager Edgar Donoso to appear in their session next week.

CDN Digital tried to reach out to MCWD, but as of this writing, they have yet to release a statement regarding the water supply problems in Mandaue.

