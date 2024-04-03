Ceniza is 3rd Cebuano weightlifter in history to qualify for the Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — John Febuar Ceniza etched a historic milestone in his weightlifting career as the third Cebuano lifter who made it into the Olympics.

The 25-year-old Cebuano served as the third one from Cebu to qualify in the Olympics in history after Elreen Ando who qualified in the 2022 Tokyo Olympics and their coach, Ramon Solis in the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

This was after he finished fourth place in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Phuket, Thailand on Tuesday evening, April 2.

Ceniza, a varsity athlete of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, was already expected to qualify for the Olympics based on his allocated quota place in the Olympic Qualifying Rankings (OQR). Ceniza was already ranked within the top 10 even before the Phuket Olympic qualifiers took place.

Ceniza of Barangay Pasil, Cebu City made sure he made an empathic finish in the stacked men’s 61-kilogram division by placing fourth overall against 28 other lifters.

He lifted a total of 300 kgs. He had 168 kgs in his clean and jerk and 132 kgs in the snatch.

Olympic gold medalist Li Fabin topped the competition with 312 kgs total lift, while Hampton Miller Morris settled for silver with his 303 kgs lift. Myong Jin Pak of North Korea grabbed the bronze medal with his 301 kg total lift.

Ceniza is the seventh Filipino who qualified for the Olympics.

Contrary to initial reports from other media outlets, fellow Filipino Rosegie Ramos hasn’t officially qualified yet for the Olympics. This was after she placed 11th in the women’s 49 kgs category despite topping the women’s 49 kgs B on Monday.

Ramos needs to cross her fingers that one or two of the top 10 lifters in her weight class encounter the worst-case scenario—disqualification. Otherwise, she will not qualify for the Olympics.

The other Filipinos who have qualified for the Olympics in July are EJ Obiena (pole vault), Carlos Yulo (gymnastics), Aleah Finnegan (gymnastics), Eumir Marcial (boxing), Nesthy Petecio (boxing), and Aira Villegas (boxing).

