Minglanilla: Fire destroys at least 200 houses in Linao, says brgy. chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An estimated 200 houses were destroyed by an early morning fire in Purok Mangga, Sitio Fatima Lipata of the barangay at past 3 a.m. today, April 4.

This was according to Linao Barangay Captain Primitiva Castañares in an interview with CDN Digital.

“Ubay-ubay gyod ni ang balay dinhi. Mga 200 ka balay siguro ang nasunog,” said Castañares when asked if there were at least a hundred houses affected by the fire.

(The houses here are quite a lot. I think it’s about 200 houses that were destroyed by the fire.)

She also said that the lot that the fire hit was a private lot and that it would depend if the fire victims could return to build their homes in the lot.

However, she said that she had received any information yet if the lot owner would use the property.

She said that she did not know yet the exact number of how many were affected by the fire but they already recorded at least 60 households as of 6 a.m.

According to the FO1 Ben Joseph Blen of the Minglanilla Fire Station, the fire was raised to the the first alarm at 3:27 a.m., at 3:41 was raised furted to the 2nd alarm which meant that they needed more firetrucks and firefighters to fight the fire in the area.

Blen said that the fire was placed under control at 4:15 a.m. and was declared fire out at 4:37 a.m.

