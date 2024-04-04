Cebu City water crisis: Rama says no council approval needed for P96.94-M calamity funds

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Council’s approval is not required for using the P96.94 million calamity funds amid the water crisis.

Mayor Michael Rama clarified that since the city declared a state of calamity and a water crisis, no approval is needed.

He explained that the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) is responsible for deciding how the funds will be used.

“It is not needed anymore… Because this money will have to be appropriated now from our calamity funds…it will now be within the ambit of the procedure provided under the disaster [CCDRRMO],” Rama explained.

Earlier, Rama declared a state of water crisis in Cebu City following the rise in the daily heat index, which could potentially lead to a water shortage.

This comes after 28 mountain barangays in Cebu City were declared under a state of calamity due to El Niño’s impacts. On March 27, Councilor Joel Garganera proposed a resolution due to reports of decreasing water sources and agricultural problems, urging quick action to help affected communities in the city

“I will now declare a crisis on water. I declare a crisis now,” Rama said.

The city government has declared a state of calamity in 28 mountain barangays, including Budlaan, Binaliw, Paril, Taptap, Pulangbato, Guba, Cambinocot, Pamutan, Sirao, Sapangdaku, Sudlon 1, Sudlon 2, Bonbon, Buot, and Tagbao.

A total of P96 million pesos for the needed El Niño expenditures and other Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) activities was also proposed by Garganera.

The proposal was discussed on March 27 but deferred for further deliberation on April 2. Concerns were raised about allocating P80 million for agriculture, with the council emphasizing the importance of prioritizing water supply.

The mayor joined the discussion to explain the executive department’s actions in response to El Niño, stating preparations began in March of the previous year. /clorenciana

