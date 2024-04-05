Ramon Solis: Proud coach of 2 Paris-bound Cebuano weightlifters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — You can’t blame former Olympian and seasoned weightlifting coach Ramon Solis to be feeling very proud and ecstatic happy these days.

After all, Solis just fulfilled his dream of producing Olympic weightlifters.

This was after two of his prized athletes – Elreen Ando and John Febuar Ceniza, whom he had trained since kids, officially punched their respective tickets to the Paris Olympics in July.

Solis, who competed in the 1988 Seoul Olympics, told CDN Digital that one of his requests back in the day with the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) was to expand their training centers nationwide to maximize their search for talents.

“Kahinumdom pa ko 2013 nagsugod na sila nako. Ako gyud nag tudlo ana nila sa ilahang proper form ug techniques hangtod naabot na sila sa Japan pag 2016 sa ilahang first youth international tournament,” Solis said.

“Para nako ilaha gyud determination sa trainig ug ang desire sa pag daog ang naka tabang nila sa pag sulod sa Olympics. Kana sila nga mga athletes nako kung duna man gani problema, dali ra kaayo na sila maka sulbad tungod sa ilahang determination ug pag guide namong mga coaches.”

Ando officially qualified for the Olympics for the second time after placing seventh overall in the women’s 59-kilogram category at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, on Wednesday evening, April 3.

A day before that, Ceniza also earnd a ticket to Paris after placing fourth overall in the men’s 61-kilogram division.

Solis said he considered this time as more special even if Ando qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, since there will be two Cebuanos flying to Paris this July.

“Mao ni akong pangandoy sauna pa gyud pag sugod nakog training mga bata nga puhon mauli ko sa Cebu, amo gyud paningkamotan nga maka discover ug mga talented nga lifters. Mao sad na akong hangyo ni Monico Puentevella nga mo spread out ta sa Luzon, Visayas, ug Mindanao para mas daghan ta ma discover sa SWP. Karon natinuod na gyud,” said Solis.

Besides Ramon Solis, one of the proudest people was fellow coach Christopher Bureros, who accompanied Ando and Ceniza in Thailand.

“Ang pagkapanalo ni John Febuar is truly commendable. Mas lalong na solidify niya ang kanyang qualification for Paris Olympics. This achievement also reflected his remarkable dedication to discipline and focus. Naipakita niya ang pagiging masigasig at ang pagbigay ng kanyang relentless efforts ay talagang nakakatulong to bring him to the top, setting a strong foundation to success on the olympic stage,” said Bureros.

Also, Bureros commended Ando’s second Olympic stint. He said that Ando’s journey exemplifies power, passion, and focus.

“Ando’s journey exemplifies the power of hard work, dedication, focus and passion. Bilang isa sa mga coach ni Ando nakikita ko talaga sa kanya ang pagiging consistent in discipline and focus on reaching the Paris Olympic Games 2024 which is truly inspiring,” Bureros said.

