Wanted fugitive: Quiboloy is now considered one in PH

MANILA, Philippines — A wanted fugitive in the Philippines, this is how Apollo Quiboloy, Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder and alleged rapist, is now considered here in the country.

This is according to police after the arrest warrants were issued against Quiboloy.

Major Catherine Dela Rey, Police Regional Office (PRO) 11 – Public Information Office chief, said in a phone interview with INQUIRER.net on Thursday, said “He is wanted as he is a fugitive of the law.”

READ: PNP appeals to Quiboloy to face the charges vs him and calmly surrender

Their tracker teams, consisting of Davao authorities, were now monitoring some of Quiboloy’s properties within the region to locate the religious leaders, Dela Rey said.

Earlier Thursday, the Philippines National Police (PNP) appealed to Quiboloy to surrender in a “calm” manner before the authorities.

PNP’s call came after his five co-accused surrendered before Davao authorities and posted P80,000 bail each.

READ: Davao RTC issues arrest warrant for Quiboloy for sexual abuse

Last Wednesday, a Davao Regional Trial Court issued arrest orders against Quiboloy and his subordinates, namely Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Sylvia Camanes, Jackiely Roy, and Ingrid Canada, as they were charged with violating Republic Act 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

In January 2022, Quiboloy was officially declared as one of the most wanted suspected sex traffickers by the United States.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation published a wanted poster seeking information leading to his arrest for “conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; bulk cash smuggling.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP