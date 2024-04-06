Indulge in Fine Ikebana Artistry at SM Seaside City Cebu

Make peace with nature indoors at the Beyond Blooms Ikebana exhibit orchestrated by the Ikebana International Cebu Chapter 145 in celebration of their 54th anniversary at the Cube Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu from April 5 to 7, 2024.

Oj Hofer

Ikebana International Cebu Chapter 145 President

Ikebana International Cebu Chapter 145 President

Enjoy numerous delicate Japanese floral arrangements by seasoned Ikebana artists such as Anna Lee Roa from the Ikebana International Cagayan de Oro Chapter, Evangeline Cheng of the Ikebana International Manila Chapter, Carmen Go, Avril Escario, Erlinda To, Isabel Co, John Ong, and many more. Adding enchantment to the already nature-infused exhibit are breathtaking displays of driftwood masterpieces by the world-renowned James Doran-Webb.

The visual feast places a premium not solely on aesthetics but also on meaning, particularly on how flowers bring about harmony and how every bloom is a beckon of new beginnings, while instilling a sense of awakening amongst creators and admirers of the arts.

“Beyond Blooms is not just an exhibit, it’s a living testament to the power of friendship cultivated through nature’s exquisite creations. As we immerse ourselves in this display of floral magnificence and sustainable driftwood grandeur, we embark on a journey of connection, forging new bonds and nurturing existing ones in a shared appreciation of beauty,” exclaims Ikebana International Cebu Chapter 145 President, Oj Hofer.



Hofer also cited that this year’s edition of the Ikebana exhibit is an embodiment of timeless values, camaraderie, and cultural exchange sown by goodwill and harmony.

The assemblage also pays homage to departed members of the Ikebana International Cebu Chapter 145 through the butterfly ceremony, otherwise known as the Wings of Grace, where origami butterflies are carefully placed in the trunks of an Ikebana art.

Through the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon, guests, members of the organization, and art enthusiasts were welcomed into the display, with cocktails served.

Aspiring flower arrangers may also immerse themselves in firsthand training through an Ikebana workshop on April 6, 2024, at 2 PM.



Ikebana is a classic art of Japanese flower arrangement yet contemporarily used to describe various forms of floral artistry. Such art encompasses more than just looks; it also exudes meaning beyond its physical form.

Get lost in the finest Ikebana artistry at SM Seaside City Cebu, located at the Cube Wing Atrium. For more information, you may reach out to the official Facebook page of SM Seaside City Cebu.

