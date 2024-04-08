Boy dies after falling from 27th floor of high-rise condo in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A four-year-old boy died after he fell from the 27th floor of a high-rise condominium here on Monday morning, April 8.

The tragedy reportedly happened around 6 a.m. on Monday, police from the Mabolo Police Station said.

The victim landed on the canopy of the skyrise, which is located on the high-rise condo’s third floor.

According to the police, the boy was immediately brought to a nearby hospital but did not make it alive. Physicians declared him dead on arrival.

Both the police and property management have already coordinated for an investigation into the matter, especially on how the boy fell off from the unit.

“The management is deeply shocked and saddened by this recent incident as our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the child,” the management of the high-rise condo said in a statement issued on Monday.

In the meantime, the management assured to provide support and assistance to the family affected. They also told their occupants that “continued safety and security” are being observed at all times.

“We are committed to conducting a thorough review of the incident and implementing any necessary measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” they said.

Following the tragedy, the property has also decided to put in additional measures and increase personnel presence there.

