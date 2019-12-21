Woman dies after falling from the 24th floor of a condo unit in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a road beside a condominium unit at the Cebu IT Park in Barangay Apas, Cebu City past midnight today, Saturday, December 21, 2019, after apparently falling from the 24th floor of the building.

Police Staff Sergeant Ador Bacalso of the Mabolo Police Station said that the young Filipino woman, a resident of Cebu City, was naked when found.

She was sitting on the air conditioning ledge outside the window of the unit when she suddenly slipped and fell down, said Bacalso, quoting initial reports from investigators.

Bacalso said there were construction workers a short distance from the condominium building who witnessed the incident and reported that the woman was at first seemed to be arguing with a man inside the room before she went out through the sliding window and into the ledge outside.

The man who was seen by the witnesses turned out to be the boyfriend of the woman, a male Taiwanese aged between 25 to 30 years old who lived in the condominium unit where the woman fell from, revealed Bacalso.

According to Bacalso, they invited the man to the police station for questioning but let him go after as there were not enough evidences to hold him liable for the incident.

Bacalso said they would continue to investigate the case to ensure that no foul play was involved in the incident.

The woman’s cellphone was found broken inside the condominium unit. It was brought by the case investigator to the Regional Anti-crime Unit in Central Visayas (RACU-7) where it would be subjected for inspection, he added.

The woman’s remains were brought to the Rolling Hills Memorial Chapels along A.S. Fortuna Street, Mandaue City, where she was now being attended to by her family, said Bacalso./elb