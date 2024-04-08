SUGBU doubles bowling tilt: Bueno-Ranido duo rules

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The tandem of Nestor Ranido and Manny Bueno emerged as champion in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Event on Sunday, April 7, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

They finished the four-game series with 1,659 pinfalls and logged the biggest single-round output of the tournament.

Ranido and Bueno scored more than 400 pinfalls in three consecutive games.

They scored 409 pinfalls in the first game, logged 437 pinfalls, the tournament’s biggest in the second round, and went on to score 420 pinfalls in the third game. They wrapped up their campaign with 393 pinfalls in the final game.

Meanwhile, Vivian Padawan and John Galindo placed second in the tournament. They scored a total of 1,527 pinfalls.

Sugbu doubles bowling tilt: Other pairs

Rounding off the top three pairs of the tournament Roger Asumbrado and Arthur Tapaya’s duo scored 1,480 pinfalls.

Johna Calipay and Robert Sarvida settled for fourth place with 1,455 pinfalls, followed by Dory and Orly Enoveso with 1,412 pinfalls for fifth place.

The sixth to 12th placers were MJ Villa and Rommel Calipay (1,352), Geff Buyco and Chris Ramil (1,351), GJ Buyco and Heber Alqueza (1,336), Mel Fines and Luke Bolongan (1,333), Cedric Luckenwald and Uwe Schulze (1,328), Ted Convocar and Lemuel Paquibut (1,291), and Aui Padawan and Egay Alqueza (1,243), respectively.

The win automatically put Bueno and Ranido at the top spot of the rankings for the coveted quarterly doubles championships. Eight more weekly doubles tournaments are yet to be competed before the quarterly championships.

