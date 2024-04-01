Ceniza is SUGBU’s Bowler of the Month for March
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seasoned bowler Rene Ceniza added another title to his resume after winning the Sugbuanong Bowlers United (SUGBU) “Bowler of the Month” tournament on March 31, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.
Ceniza has been known in SUGBU for his bowling prowess, winning multiple monthly titles in 2023. This time, he did it again by winning the monthly tournament for March.
He finished the five-game series with a total of 998 pinfalls including his handicap points. Ceniza’s best game was in the fourth round where he scored 195 pinfalls.
The victory ensured Ceniza a spot for the coveted SUGBU “Bowler of the Year” tournament slated this December where fellow monthly winners clash for bowling supremacy.
Nestor Ranido, who is a doubles tournament titlist, finished second closely with 994 total pinfalls.
Claiming the third spot in last Sunday’s tournament was Arthur Tapaya with 990 pinfalls.
SUGBU’s reigning quarterly doubles champion Aui Padawan settled for fourth place with 959 pinfalls, while Mike Ross rounded off the top five bowlers with his 939-pinfall performance.
The sixth to 10th placers of this tournament were MJ Villa (938), Ted Convocar (932), Marvin Sevilla (911), GJ Buyco (906), and Uwe Schulze (891), respectively.
