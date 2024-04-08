More than 12,000 register for 2024 Bar Exams

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court revealed on Monday that 12,246 law graduates have enrolled for the 2024 Bar Examination.

The deadline for the application to take the 2024 Bar Examination was last April 5.

Applications are currently being processed, which is why it is still not known how many first-time takers, repeaters, or those who will take the exam for the second time, and refreshers or those who took the Bar exam three times or more.

The digitalized Bar examination is scheduled on September 8, 11, and 15 in multiple locations nationwide.

Similar to the 2023 Bar examination, there will be six core subjects divided on the three day exam.

On September 8, exam will be on Political and Public International Law and Commercial and Taxation Laws; Civil Law and Labor Law, and Social Legislations on September 11 and Criminal Law and Remedial law, Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises on September 15.

Applicants need to regularlycheck their Bar Application Registration System and Tech Assistance (BARISTA) account for updates on their application and examination venue.

The Office of the Bar Confidant (OBC) will also email the registrants regarding issues with their documents or whether they already need to send the Supreme Court physical copies of their uploaded documents.

Matters regarding the guidelines and rules of conduct for the 2024 Bar Examinations will be announced in subsequent Bar bulletins.

In the 2023 Bar exams, 3,812 out of 10,387 examinees passed, registering a passing rate of 33.77 percent.

Paulo Batulan, a graduate of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), landed in the top 10 of the 2023 Bar Exams and was the only Cebuano to achieve this feat.

RELATED STORIES

2023 Bar exam produces 3,812 new lawyers in PH

Bar Exams 2023: Cebu university graduate is No. 8 among 3,812 passers

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP