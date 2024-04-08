Boljoon pounces on Sibonga in Mayor Cabaron cage wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boljoon dominated Sibonga, securing a 90-75 victory and keeping themselves in contention in Group B of the Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Inter-town Basketball Tournament on Sunday, April 7th, at the Moalboal Covered Court.

Boljoon’s lopsided win over Sibonga improved their record by two wins and one loss, putting them behind the unbeaten Dalaguete (3-0) in Group B, while Samboan is in third with a 2-0 (win-loss) slate.

Dalaguete grabbed the top spot in Group B after back-to-back wins over the weekend. They edged Sibonga, 95-86, last Saturday and Barili, 72-65, on Sunday.

Boljoon exploited the undermanned Sibonga, which only fielded seven players, starting off with a lopsided 24-12 lead.

Sibonga made comeback efforts by grabbing a 46-44 lead, mounting an incredible 34-20 run in the second period.

Still, Boljoon retaliated with a huge third-quarter run that ended with a double-digit lead, 69-59, behind Kenjie Gumera and Epoy Caneda’s offensive efforts.

Caneda finished with 26 points, while Gumera chipped in 15 points, nine of which were scored in the final quarter.

Suarez finished with a game-high 31 points in Sibonga’s losing efforts.

Meanwhile, Dumanjug easily tallied a win after Malabuyoc was defaulted last April 6th for failing to show up. This win improved Dumanjug’s record to 2-1, while Badian and Ronda each have 1-2 slates in the tournament.

The champion of the Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Inter-town Basketball Tournament will pocket a whopping P200,000 cash prize, the biggest in a local tilt in Cebu.

Meanwhile, the runner-up gets P150,000. The third and fourth placers will receive P100,000 and P50,000, respectively.

