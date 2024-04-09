Gwen hits Rama for interfering on CPA project

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The political fight between Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is not yet over.

This time, the two local chief executives clashed over a project by the Cebu Port Authority (CPA), which the city government wanted stopped apparently due to lack of permits.

Garcia backed the CPA in its plans to extend the port in front of Aduana Wharf, which is across the Compania Maritima building.

During a press conference on Monday, the governor stressed that the city government had no right to meddle in CPA-initiated projects.

“Enough is enough. Nag-apil-apil ang mayor sa teritoryo nga wala siyay labot. Dili na iyang kingdom,” Garcia said.

Asked why the provincial government supported CPA, the managing body of all Cebu ports, the governor said any interference may affect port operations all over the island province.

“The Office of the Mayor has proceeded with impunity because no one has spoken up,” she said.

“This is also a signal to all our investors, all of our businessmen, all that contribute to the economy of Cebu, and all that contribute to the positive image of Cebu that over here in Cebu actions, like what we saw will not be tolerated,” she added.

It can be recalled that last April 1, the city government shut down civil works of the port extension near Aduana Wharf, prompting top officials at the CPA to consider taking legal actions against the city.

Prior to April 1’s actions, the city and CPA were engaged in a years-long legal battle over territorial jurisdiction, including the areas surrounding Compania Maritima and Aduana Wharf.

In the latest ruling, the court named CPA as the rightful owner of these properties.

