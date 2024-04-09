Taiwan quake: DMW says 2 more OFWs injured

MANILA, Philippines — Two more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were injured from last week’s Taiwan quake, bringing the total to 11, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

DMW Officer in Charge Hans Cacdac said in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday:

“[Regarding] Taiwan earthquake, two more OFWs are reported injured in the aftermath of the quake. One with left ankle ligament strain and the other with abrasion of the left hand. Both are being provided medical treatment.”

The DMW earlier reported that all injured OFWs have already received medical attention and are now recovering.

READ: DMW: 9 Filipinos injured in Taiwan quake

Apart from ongoing efforts to aid the victims, the DMW said it also deployed a six-member augmentation team to address the needs of the approximately 5,000 OFWs in Hualien County and surrounding counties in Taiwan.

“The team will provide psycho-social and mental wellness support for overseas Filipino workers who might need assistance,” the agency told reporters on Monday, April 8.

A 7.2-magnitude quake hit Taiwan’s east coast on the morning of April 3. Officials said it was the strongest to shake the island in decades.

The major tremor collapsed buildings and triggered tsunami warnings in the region.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP