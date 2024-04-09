Fuel prices in Cebu City increase by up to P1.55 as of April 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For the fourth consecutive week, the price of fuel products will increase again by as much as P1.55 per liter.

With this, motorists in Cebu City will once again pay more for fuel only a week after a mixed price adjustment was applied.

In separate announcements, oil companies relayed that the price of gasoline will rise by P1.10 per liter, diesel by P1.55, and kerosene by P1.40.

The fuel price increase effective as of Tuesday, April 9, was larger than the previous mixed adjustment, wherein gasoline climbed up by 45 centavos.

The recent increase was projected earlier by Oil Industry Management Bureau Assistant Director Rodela Romero of the Department of Energy.

In an advisory, two reasons were cited for the increase: fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East due to Ukraine’s attack on Russian oil refineries, and the decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to maintain its policy of production cuts.

Here are the fuel prices in some gas stations in Cebu City as of Tuesday, April 9:

Shell Gas Station (Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St.)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P74.60

V-Power Gasoline – P66.45

Fuel Save Diesel – P70.15

V-Power Diesel – P61.25

Petron Gas Station (V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City)

Diesel MAX – P59.25

XTRA Advance – P64.30

XCS – P65.20

Gaas – P75.87

Shell Gas Station (Natalio B. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P66.55

V-Power Gasoline – P74.50

Fuel Save Diesel – P61.33

V-Power Diesel – P69.35

V-Power Racing – P75.80

Caltex Gas Station (Magallanes Street, corner Climaco Street, Cebu City)

Diesel – P60.44

Silver – P65.40

Platinum – P62.25

/With a report from Inquirer.net

RELATED STORIES

Fuel prices in Cebu City: Gasoline up by 45 centavos per liter

Gasoline price goes up again

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP