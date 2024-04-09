Cebu Daily Newscast: Sambag 2 fire: 7-hour blaze leaves around 600 homeless, 1 injured

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday April 9, 2024.

Close to 600 individuals were left homeless after the massive fire that hit a densely populated area in Brgy. Sambag 2, Cebu City last Monday, April 8.

The hours-long blaze, believed to have started from an overheating airconditioning unit, gutted down 82 houses, displacing 167 families or 598 individuals.

“Abangan ang susunod.”

This was the statement of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama after learning that there was a communication from Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia addressed to the Cebu Police Provincial Office, concerning the present issue between the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) and the Cebu City government.

The Vatican on Monday declared gender-affirming surgery and surrogacy as grave violations of human dignity, putting them on par with abortion and euthanasia as practices that it said reject God’s plan for human life.

The Vatican’s doctrine office issued “Infinite Dignity,” a 20-page declaration that has been in the works for five years. After substantial revision in recent months, it was approved March 25 by Pope Francis, who ordered its publication.

Eclipse mania gripped North America on Monday as a breathtaking celestial spectacle captivated tens of millions of people, offering a rare blend of scientific interest, commercial opportunity and daytime partying.

The Moon’s shadow plunged the Pacific coast of Mexico into total darkness at 11:07 am local time (1807 GMT) then swept across the United States at supersonic speed, returning to the ocean over Canada’s Atlantic coast just under an hour-and-a-half after landfall.

