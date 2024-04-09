Toledo Trojans take on Tacloban and Negros in PCAP 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans eye to cement their hold of the southern division’s top spot as they’re set for back-to-back matches on Wednesday, April 10, in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Cup First Conference.

The Trojans are on a roll, winning three of their last four matches, putting them in the top spot of the southern division with five wins and one defeat.

Moreover, they are currently tied with the Camarines Soaring Eagles with their win-loss record, but they have accumulated bigger tie-break points of 85 over the latter’s 77.5

PCAP’s top spot

Thus, tomorrow’s matches are crucial in determining whether they’ll stay on top or get dislodged by the Soaring Eagles, who also have scheduled matches on the same day.

For their first opponent, the Trojans will face the Negros Sagar Sports, followed by the Tacloban Vikings.

Last April 6, the Trojans, the champions of the Wesley So Cup’s southern division last year, beat the Soaring Eagles and the Arriba Iriga.

Tomorrow, they will face Negros, which will be manned by Ted Ian Montoyo, Drigo Ringo Teves, Cecille Reginaldo, Reynaldo Flores, Theseus Benitez, Genesis Mateo, and Alfredo Dumalag in the first match.

Solid performance

Meanwhile, Tacloban will likely field Melvin Merelos, Jimmy Ty, Catherine Pojas, Eladio Lim, John Edieson Gerez, Prince Richvil Mella, and Remegio Galenzoga against Toledo.

Tacloban and Negros squared off last April 6, with the former winning 13-8.

So far, Toledo’s line-up for this conference had solid performance since the start of their campaign last March 23.

Toledo’s official line-up is consist of Chin Lim, National Master (NM) Edmundo Gatus, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, International Master (IM) Angelou Young, IM Kim Steven Yap, IM Joel Pimentel, NM Merben Roque, Allan Pason, Christopher Tubalado, IM Rico Mascarinas, and team captain Bonn Rainauld Tibod.

