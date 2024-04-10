Eid al-Fitr: Celebrating it with family—a blessing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Celebrating the end of Ramadan is one of the crucial events for the Muslim community.

This celebration is called ‘Eid al- Fitr (Eid’l Fitr)’ which means the feast, or festival of breaking the fast.

Moreover, this momentous event gathers thousands of Muslims across the world; and some would celebrate it in their respective localities.

The Eid’l Fitr assembles the woven forms of Muslims’ expressions of worship and prayer intentions.

There are approximately 1,500 Muslims gathered on Wednesday morning, April 10, at the Plaza Independencia in Cebu City.

Among those, who attended were Abdulrahim Gadia, his wife Bae Jalila, and their two children aged 18 and 12 years old.

Abdulrahim and Bae Jalila said that they were delighted to celebrate this year’s celebration given that they had witnessed a massive crowd who participated in their gathering at the Plaza Independencia.

“Based on our experience since 2005, this is the best celebration we have had in Cebu City because of the number of people who attended,” Abdulrahim said in Cebuano.

Meanwhile, Bae Jalila said that apart from the large number of attendees, she also found peacefulness in their celebration this year.

“This is also the first time for a while that we experienced good weather, not too hot but not too cold, and there were also no nuisance during our prayer. It is so orderly because everyone listened to our guest speaker who is from Baguio City,” Bae Jalila said in Cebuano.

Bae Jalila added that celebrating this event with the family was a blessing for them because the family completed the essence of the occasion.

“We are happy as long as we’re complete,” Bae Jalila said in Cebuano.

This year, the Muslim community intends to offer prayers for Palestine and for world peace.

The said guest on Monday was social media personality, Sheikh Muhammad Khalil, during his speech also urged the community to reconcile from whatever conflict that might have arose.

Khalil said that “pagkakapatiran” or brotherhood must be attained in accordance with the Qur’an, the holy book of Islam.

