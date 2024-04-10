CIS Friendship Cup 2024 slated this May

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu International School (CIS) unveils the 2024 CIS Friendship Cup for two weekends next month at the CIS football field.

The organizers of this football tournament are expecting to draw more than 300 teams composed of over 3,600 players for the two-weekend tilt.

The tournament, which is co-organized by the Makati Football Club is slated from May 18 to 19 and May 25 to 26.

The first-weekend schedule will feature the younger age groups. It includes the under-5, under-7, under-9, under-11, under-13 boys, and under-15 girls on May 18.

On May 19, the centerpiece men’s and ladies’ open will take the pitch with Cebu’s top football clubs expected to vie for supremacy. Also, the under-15 boys, under-17 boys, and the under-19 boys will play.

In the second weekend on May 25, the under-6, under-8, under-10, and under-14 boys get into football action.

Finally, on May 26, the CIS Friendship Cup features matches in the men’s 38, men’s 48, men’s inter-company, soccer moms, under-16 boys, and under-18 boys will take center stage.

The winning teams will get their hands full in terms of awards. The tournament will award the golden gloves (goalkeeper), best striker, best defender, golden boot, best midfielder, sportsmanship award, best coach, and the coveted “Most Valuable Player”.

The winning youth teams will also earn free registration for the Friendship League and MFC Foundation training supplies for their respective clubs.

The CIS Friendship Cup 2024 is sanctioned by the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA).

Those interested to join the tournament can reach out to Maria Aberion at 09958394050.

Besides co-organizing tournaments, the MFC also held a football academy in Cebu last December that catered to young football enthusiasts.

To recall, MFC took home six international titles and earned two silvers and two bronzes in the Junior Soccer School and League (JSSL) in Singapore last month.

They topped the girls’ 2012, girls’ 2010, and the girls’ 2008. They also dominated the boys’ 2011, boys’ 2017, and the boys’ 2018 categories.

