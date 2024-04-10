Residents urged not to burn garbage to avoid grass, rubbish fires

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MCDRRMO) is urging residents not to burn their garbage and to properly dispose of cigarette butts to avoid possible grass and rubbish fires.

MCDRRMO Head Buddy Alain Ybañez said on Wednesday, April 10, that grass and rubbish fire incidents have been recorded almost every day this month.

They even responded to grass and garbage fires on Tuesday, April 9, in Barangay Umapad.

Ybañez explained that because the weather is very hot, even a small fire can immediately spread due to the extremely dry surroundings.

He said that most of the reasons for the fires were burning garbage and cigarette butts.

Fortunately, no houses or structures were recorded to have been affected by these fires.

However, he mentioned that they are now very careful in extinguishing fires because there have been incidents where the fire has rekindled, as was the case with the grass fire in Brgy. Umapad yesterday. He said that this is probably due to the extreme heat.

“Tarungon gyud nato, atoang i-overhaul kay uban ana nag-by layers ang mga grass. Nagtuo ta nga napawng nang kayo dayun, pag-gabii nag rekindle. Mao na atoang bantayan permi,” said Ybañez.

The CDRRMO Head said that they have already advised the barangay DRRM focal persons to remind their constituents not to burn trash and to properly dispose of cigarette butts.

“In return, i-intensify lang sad ang garbage collection para ang mga katawhan dili gyud mosunog sa basura,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Amid drought, public urged: ‘Likayi ang pagdaob’

6 fires rage in Metro Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP