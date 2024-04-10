Lapu-Lapu to collect environmental fee for water activities starting May 1

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Starting May 1, the Lapu-Lapu City government will already collect environmental fee of P100 from each of the visiting tourists who engage in water activities.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon said the City Council passed an ordinance that will authorize the collection of the P100 fee last year. It was recently signed by Mayor Junard Chan.

The collection of the environmental fee will cover island hopping and underwater diving, among others.

Cuizon said they are now in the process of conducting consultative meetings with the different stakeholders. The outcome of their consultative meetings will use as basis for the drafting of the ordinance’s Implementing Rules and Regulation (IRR).

Environmental fee

During the consultative meeting, appeals were made to lower the environmental fee since guests will also be made to pay other government fees during their visit, Cuizon said.

“Ang ila rang opposition kun pwede i-barato-barato,” she said.

Cuizon said that environment fee is different from the users fee that is also collected when visiting marine sanctuaries in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Users fee mana. Moadto ta didto sa mga marine sanctuary, naa say laing mangolekta ana, ang mga taga barangay,” she added.

Digital payment

Before the month ends, Cuizon said that the city government will be setting up booths in its four ports, where tourists can pay environmental fees.

“Magbutang pa pod mi ug mga notices ug mga booth. Unya nagpaabot pa sab mi sa among QR code kay pwede man ta mag-digital payment,” Cuizon said.

