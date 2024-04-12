Prince Joey Lee: Getting to know one of Cebu’s top runners

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Prince Joey Lee is already a household name in Cebu’s highly competitive running scene.

But this elite runner from Toledo City has an interesting background to share.

The 27-year-old Lee, who recently guested with CDN Sportstalk, revealed he was once a bemedalled amateur boxer.

Lee, along with fellow elite runner Cherry Andrin were guests of the CDN Sportstalk following their impressive title-clinching performances in the 2024 National Milo Marathon Cebu Leg last April 7 in Mandaue City.

READ MORE:

Lee, Andrin rule Milo Marathon Cebu Leg’s half marathon

Lee and Andrin emerged as the 21-kilometer half marathon champions and will represent Cebu in the national finals this December.

Lee, once a boxer

According to Lee, he was once a promising amateur boxer back when he was 12.

In fact, he revealed that he won more medals in boxing in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) than in running.

His biggest feat was a bronze medal in the CVIRAA.

However, he eventually transitioned from boxing to running for various reasons, one of it is financial.

“When I was 14, I shifted to running after nakita nako ang akong potential sa running. Unya mas paspas ang income sa running kaysa boxing. Mas daghan ang competitions kaysa boxing,” said Lee, whose family has deep roots in running.

Running with diapers

Lee’s father, mother, and siblings all have background in running.

In fact, as proof of their passion for running, Lee was actually the youngest runner at 2 in the 1998 Milo Marathon.

Who would have known that the two-year-old would later become a top runner of Cebu.

“I started running since two years old in a diaper in the Milo Marathon. I was featured in the news for being the youngest runner. I was two years old. My father still keeps the news clippings,” said Lee.

Lee has won the 21k race of the Milo Marathon numerous times. His most notable was in 2018 when he topped the Iloilo Leg. Interestingly, he didn’t push through in competing for the national finals that feature the 42k full marathon.

This time, Lee has enough courage and motivation to finally test his mettle in the 42k race against the country’s top marathoners.

“I did many 42k races before, pero wala pa gyud sa Milo. First-time ni nako ug I will try to compete gyud sa national finals in December,” said Lee, who also represents the Spectrum Runners Club.

With his dedication in training and roots in running, we’re pretty sure we’ll see more from Prince Joey Lee in the coming years.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP