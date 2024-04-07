Lee, Andrin rule Milo Marathon Cebu Leg’s half marathon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cherry Andrin and Prince Joey Lee stamped class in the 21-kilometer half marathon of the 2024 National Milo Marathon Cebu Leg on Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Mandaue City.

Their victory officially qualified them for the 42-kilometer full marathon in the national finals this December.

It was an easy win for both Andrin and Lee who have been joining Milo Marathon since they were kids.

Lee, who is one of the elite runners of the Spectrum Runners Club, finished the race in one hour, nine minutes, and 50 seconds.

Jovan Bensig (1:13.51) and Darwin Locaylocay (1:15.11) finished second and third places, respectively.

Meanwhile, Andrin breasted the finish line in 1:27.56. She was trailed by Jamine Cruz (1:34.50), who settled for second place, and Kay Cundangan (1:36.40) for third place.

National finals

For both runners, it will be their first time competing in the national finals later this year.

Lee told CDN Digital after the race that it was his fourth title in the Milo Marathon Cebu leg’s 21k race.

However, he hasn’t decided until this year to join the national finals. Thus, he made sure not just to qualify but to win the Cebu leg title despite being 20 seconds short of breaking his personal record in the 21k.

“Gusto ko mo try ug compete anang national finals sa Milo Marathon kay first time gyud ni nako. Mo train gyud ko ani kay December pa man,” said Lee.

“Usa sa aim nako ani nga race ang ma beat ang personal record, pero wala nako mabuhat kay 20 seconds behind ko. Pero satisfied ra gyud ko sa akong performance. Okay na kaayo. Maayo unta diri lang pirmi ang route sa Milo kay humok ra daganan,” he added.

Big races

Lee has numerous big races scheduled this year including the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) National Open in May and the 7-Eleven Run.

On the other hand, Andrin wasn’t expecting that she’d emerge champion in the 21k distaff side due to lack of training.

Andrin revealed that she’s been struggling to train properly since she prioritized her studies as a business administration student at the University of Cebu (UC).

Still, she ended up the champion.

“Karon sa kani nga race na busy ko tungod sa school. Pero nadala ra nako ang pag study ug training,” said Andrin.

“Lipay kaayo ko kay nag start gyud ko aning pag apil sa Milo Marathon bata pa ko, sa 3k jud ko nag sugod ug race hangtod nga naabot nako ang pangandoy nga makab-ot ang 21k nga title. Kadto pag pandemic nag plano ko mo qualify ko sa Milo Marathon kay maka kuyog ka sa 42k with all expense paid trip, pero wala nadayon. Karon dako kaayo kog pasalamat kay madayon na gyud,” she added.

Other winners

On the other hand, the winning runners in the other distances were Asia Paraase (10k female), Mark Mahinay (10k male), Jeanly Mata (5k female), Arcelo Osueldo Jr. (5k male), Ziah Aras (3k female), Kyle Abarquez (3k male), Jhazyl Cabanelas (1k female), and Dandy Espinile (1k male).

The 5k family category champion was the Lopez family comprised of ex-triathletes Mendel Lopez, his wife Lorhiz, and their son Laurent.

Over 16,000 runners joined this annual footrace that made its return after a four-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No less than Milo Marathon’s winningest female marathoner and record holder Mary Joy Tabal led the local organizing committee.

