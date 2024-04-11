Suicide: Probe ongoing on patient killed after falling from hospital building

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities are investigating the death of a patient who died from an apparent suicide after jumping from one of the buildings of a government hospital on Thursday, April 11.

Police in Cebu City and officials at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) confirmed that a patient fell off from one of the hospital’s buildings around 10 a.m.

“We are saddened with this and we would like you to know that we are looking into the situation,” said Dr. Gerardo Aquino, hospital chief at the VSMMC.

While investigations are underway, they suspected that it was an apparent case of suicide.

The victim was a 55-year-old man who was scheduled to undergo an operation to address a pancreatic tail mass, probably malignant or cancerous, said Aquino.

He was admitted last April 9, and stayed at one of the rooms in the SP Building inside the VSMMC compound with his significant other.

However, based on initial findings from the hospital’s officers, the patient apparently jumped from one of the windows on Thursday morning.

Healthcare workers in VSMMC immediately responded and rushed him to the Emergency Dept. for resuscitation.

However, the suicide succumbed to his injuries at 10:46 a.m., Aquino said.

In the meantime, VSMMC urged the public to respect the privacy and welfare of the grieving family.

“We all need compassion, not blame.”

We urge the public to maintain the support and prayers for all patients who are continuously fighting for their health conditions,” said Aquino. / with reports from Paul Lauro

*Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.*

