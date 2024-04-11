Vismotor Corporation’s Motorcycle Giveaway: Winners Ride Away with Prizes!

Multi-brand motorcycle dealer in the Visayas, Vismotor Corporation, held the grand raffle of its “Apply & Win a Motorcycle” promo at its headquarters in Vismotor Honda 3S Shop, Carmel Drive Kalubihan, Talamban, Cebu City on April 8, 2024.

For those ready to hit the road and drive their own motorcycle, Vismotor Corporation offers a “NO REQUIREMENTS” Program where customers can avail of swift and hassle-free motorcycle financing. To learn more about Vismotor Corporation’s best offers, visit their website or follow their social media pages.

The grand raffle event showcased Vismotor Corporation’s commitment to offering the best motorcycle brands and its dedication to client satisfaction for its customers.

The winners were selected from customers who applied for a motorcycle from January 2024 to March 2024 via its in-house financing arm, Global Credit Corporation.

More than a thousand entries from the fifty-two (52) Vismotor Corporation branches in the Visayas region qualified for the grand draw.

Lovely Mindy Cadivida from Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, was named the grand prize winner and was awarded the motorcycle she applied for – a Honda Click 1255.

Meanwhile, ten consolation prize winners were also drawn and allowed to select between a one-month free monthly amortization on their motorcycle or a special prize worth P3,500.00. Consolation winners are the following:

Kent Lester Bao Mellomida from Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental Elmer Abe Costorio from Kananga, Leyte Daryl Comun from Alegria, Cebu Joseph M. Masong from Bogo, Cebu Marvin Olivar Pulmano from Pinamungahan, Cebu Francisco Alburo Ancero from Tabango, Leyte Shevy Joy Sagayno Bantaculo from Dumanjug, Cebu Michael Alicer Kabingue from Dulag, Leyte Joshua Ajon Bañacia from Calbayog, Samar Rodolfo Jr. Quintana Balais from Barugo Leyte



There’s much more in store for Vismotor Corporation customers as it continuously opens branches across the Visayas. Soon-to-open Vismotor Corporation branches locations include Madredejos, Cebu; in Bantayan Island, Cebu, and in Camotes Island, Cebu.

