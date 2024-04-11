Desal plant in Mandaue to address city’s water supply problem

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandauehanons can anticipate an improved water supply from the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) come May, with the commissioning of the desalination plant in Barangay Opao.

MCWD’s bulk water supplier is expected to deliver an initial volume of 10,000 cubic meters per day, addressing the city’s water supply issues.

“What we are trying to highlight here is this particular project will serve only Mandaue, and the maximum volume that this project can be able to deliver is 25,000 cubic meters per day, so mao ni atoang pangontra sa El Niño kay dili man mahubsan ang dagat,” said MCWD Corporate Planning Department Manager Engr. John Macabinta.

The maximum production capacity of the desalination plant is 25,000 cubic meters per day

“This would answer the demand of Mandaue in the next 10 to 15 years so, dili nata maapektahan sa El Niño,” he added.

However, Macabinta mentioned that the water rate would slightly increase due to the cost of desalinated seawater.

The current water rates are as follows: P15.20 per cubic meter for the first 10 cubic meters per month, P16.80 for consumption of 11 to 20 cubic meters, and P19.80 per cubic meter for usage of 21 to 30 cubic meters.

Those consuming 30 cubic meters or more are charged P48.40 per cubic meter.

MCWD officials appeared before the Mandaue City Council session on Thursday, April 11, after being invited by the council to shed light on the city’s water supply problem.

Macabinta presented the water supply update in Mandaue City and the actions taken to address the issue.

According to his presentation, MCWD is currently serving 32,450 cubic meters per day, the consumption of consumers in the city.

About 29,393 cubic meters of water per day is the current production from water sources in Mandaue City, while the remaining supply is imported from other local government units in Northern Cebu.

Macabinta mentioned that the water source from their supplier in Compostela has decreased due to the effect of El Niño.

“The effect now is really felt at this particular time knowing that the first source directly affected are surface water such as river, ponds, and lakes,” he said.

The most affected barangays in Mandaue include Looc, Alang-Alang, Opao, Centro, and Paknaan, mainly because these areas are located at the end of the distribution lines.

Currently, the MCWD has already procured additional volume from existing bulk water suppliers in Northern Cebu.

MCWD Operations Assistant General Manager Engr. Edgar Ortega mentioned that they have deployed water tankers to the most affected areas, and they plan to implement distribution management and rationing in these areas.

Staggered payment

To address the current problem in the city, City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar, chairperson of the Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction Management, suggested that Mandauehanons could stagger their payment for bills due in March and April.

Staggered payment is an option under a term plan wherein payments can be made in a series of smaller amounts than the lump sum.

“Nisugot ra sab si MCWD, so we will make a resolution asking MCWD to allow Mandaue residents to staggared payment tungod sa additional expenses nga ilang nagasto lately, tungod wala silay tubig, so mangaligo nalang sila og mineral or purified water, kamahal,” said Del Mar.

