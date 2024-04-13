Tudela, 76 more brgys in Central Visayas now drug-cleared

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | April 13,2024 - 03:56 PM

drug-cleared barangays

The Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC)-Central Visayas has declared 76 more barangays in the region as drug-cleared. | PDEA-7 Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tudela town in Cebu province was the most recent locality to be given a drug-cleared status by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC).

The 5th class municipality was the 9th locality in the region to have earned said status, based on the outcome of the deliberations of ROCBDC members held from April 11 to 12, 2024.

In addition, 76 more brgys. in Central Visayas have also been declared as drug-cleared.  Of these, 36 are in Cebu province, 30 are in Negros Oriental, four are in Bohol, while five are situated at the highly urbanized city of Mandaue, and one in Cebu City.

A “drug-cleared” status is given to localities or brgys. that were previously considered as drug-affected and have complied with the processes to validate their efforts in solving the illegal drugs problem in their respective areas.

Below is the list of the declared drug-cleared brgys. based on data from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7):

CEBU PROVINCE:

  1. Bantigue, Bantayan
  2. Ticad, Bantayan
  3. Campanga, Barili
  4. Agbanga, Asturias
  5. Magcalape, Asturias
  6. Ubogon, Asturias
  7. Manguiao, Asturias
  8. Sta. Cruz-Sto. Niño, Balamban
  9. Barangay III (Poblacion), Tuburan
  10. Montealegre, Tuburan
  11. Sandayong, Tuburan
  12. Sumon, Tuburan
  13. Bulongan, Toledo City
  14. Bunga, Toledo City
  15. Carmen, Toledo City
  16. Dumlog, Toledo City
  17. Tubod, Toledo City
  18. Santo Niño, Toledo City
  19. Tubod-Bitoon, Dumanjug
  20. Bulak, Dumanjug
  21. Sulsugan, Badian
  22. Ginablan, Badian
  23. San Roque, Talisay City
  24. Camp 8, Minglanilla
  25. Pitalo, San Fernando
  26. Liburon Carcar City
  27. Libo, Sibonga
  28. Magcagong, Sibonga
  29. Cantolaroy, Sibonga
  30. Bactas, Catmon
  31. Can-ibuang, Catmon
  32. Oguis, Danao City
  33. Cahumayan, Danao City
  34. Cagat-lamac, Danao City
  35. Canamucan, Compostela
  36. Cagsing, Ginatilan

NEGROS ORIENTAL:

  1. Capiñahan, Bais City
  2. Lonoy, Bais City
  3. Pulantubig, Dumaguete City
  4. Bagtic, Mabinay
  5. Tambojangin, Amlan
  6. Malaiba, Canlaon
  7. Humayhumay, Guihulngan
  8. Binobohan, Guihulngan
  9. Balayagmanok, Valencia
  10. Calayugan, Valencia
  11. Bongbong, Valencia
  12. Cangharay, Jimalalud
  13. Manogtong, Ayungon
  14. Lipayo, Dauin
  15. Nasig-id, Zamboanguita
  16. Doldol, Bacong
  17. Liptong, Bacong
  18. Bulod, Bindoy
  19. Manseje, Bindoy
  20. Matobato, Bindoy
  21. Tinaogan, Bindoy
  22. Campuyo, Manjuyod
  23. Dungo-an, Manjuyod
  24. Libjo, Manjuyod
  25. Maaslum, Manjuyod
  26. Panciao, Manjuyod
  27. Sac-sac, Manjuyod
  28. Cabulotan, Tayasan
  29. Guincalaban, Tayasan
  30. Ilaya-Tayasan, Tayasan

BOHOL:

  1. Bakilid, Dimiao
  2. Cabagakian, Dimiao
  3. Babag, Dagohoy
  4. Can-oling, Dagohoy

CEBU CITY:

  1. Tagbao

MANDAUE CITY:

  1. Banilad
  2. Cubacub
  3. Guizo
  4. Ibabao-Estancia
  5. Labogon

Drug-cleared barangays

Leia Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that as of April 2024, a total of 1,744 of the 3,003 barangays in the region have already been classified as drug-cleared.

She said that this number will likely increase in the coming months as more local government units have expressed their intent to apply for a drug-cleared status.

Alcantara explained that during the deliberation process, ROCBDC members take into account the status of the drug clearing program of the applicants.

“Kaning barangay drug clearing program, mao gyud ni ang atong gi-follow when declaring drug-cleared barangays. This is based on DBB (Dangerous Drug Board) regulation number 4 series of 2021,” she said.

Active and functional BADAC

In order to achieve the status, LGUs must have an “activated and functional” Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) and all drug personalities listed under the PNP PDEA-7 BADAC watchlist must be accounted for.

This means that the drug personalities have either received intervention, entered Balay Silangan, or were already arrested.

Alcantara added that this accomplishment debunks public speculations that the government’s anti-illegal drugs campaign has stopped.

“Dako kaayo ni og impact. Kami sa PDEA, especially kita diri sa PDEA Regional Office 7, basta naay ma-declare nga barangay as drug-cleared, malipay gyud ta. Because this is a manifestation that our LGUs, atong stakeholders, atong communities are aware of their function, their participation in the anti-illegal drugs campaign,” she said.

TAGS: Central Visayas, drug-cleared, PDEA-7, Tudela
