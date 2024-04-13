Tudela, 76 more brgys in Central Visayas now drug-cleared

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tudela town in Cebu province was the most recent locality to be given a drug-cleared status by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC).

The 5th class municipality was the 9th locality in the region to have earned said status, based on the outcome of the deliberations of ROCBDC members held from April 11 to 12, 2024.

In addition, 76 more brgys. in Central Visayas have also been declared as drug-cleared. Of these, 36 are in Cebu province, 30 are in Negros Oriental, four are in Bohol, while five are situated at the highly urbanized city of Mandaue, and one in Cebu City.

A “drug-cleared” status is given to localities or brgys. that were previously considered as drug-affected and have complied with the processes to validate their efforts in solving the illegal drugs problem in their respective areas.

Below is the list of the declared drug-cleared brgys. based on data from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7):

CEBU PROVINCE:

Bantigue, Bantayan Ticad, Bantayan Campanga, Barili Agbanga, Asturias Magcalape, Asturias Ubogon, Asturias Manguiao, Asturias Sta. Cruz-Sto. Niño, Balamban Barangay III (Poblacion), Tuburan Montealegre, Tuburan Sandayong, Tuburan Sumon, Tuburan Bulongan, Toledo City Bunga, Toledo City Carmen, Toledo City Dumlog, Toledo City Tubod, Toledo City Santo Niño, Toledo City Tubod-Bitoon, Dumanjug Bulak, Dumanjug Sulsugan, Badian Ginablan, Badian San Roque, Talisay City Camp 8, Minglanilla Pitalo, San Fernando Liburon Carcar City Libo, Sibonga Magcagong, Sibonga Cantolaroy, Sibonga Bactas, Catmon Can-ibuang, Catmon Oguis, Danao City Cahumayan, Danao City Cagat-lamac, Danao City Canamucan, Compostela Cagsing, Ginatilan

NEGROS ORIENTAL:

Capiñahan, Bais City Lonoy, Bais City Pulantubig, Dumaguete City Bagtic, Mabinay Tambojangin, Amlan Malaiba, Canlaon Humayhumay, Guihulngan Binobohan, Guihulngan Balayagmanok, Valencia Calayugan, Valencia Bongbong, Valencia Cangharay, Jimalalud Manogtong, Ayungon Lipayo, Dauin Nasig-id, Zamboanguita Doldol, Bacong Liptong, Bacong Bulod, Bindoy Manseje, Bindoy Matobato, Bindoy Tinaogan, Bindoy Campuyo, Manjuyod Dungo-an, Manjuyod Libjo, Manjuyod Maaslum, Manjuyod Panciao, Manjuyod Sac-sac, Manjuyod Cabulotan, Tayasan Guincalaban, Tayasan Ilaya-Tayasan, Tayasan

BOHOL:

Bakilid, Dimiao Cabagakian, Dimiao Babag, Dagohoy Can-oling, Dagohoy

CEBU CITY:

Tagbao

MANDAUE CITY:

Banilad Cubacub Guizo Ibabao-Estancia Labogon

Drug-cleared barangays

Leia Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that as of April 2024, a total of 1,744 of the 3,003 barangays in the region have already been classified as drug-cleared.

She said that this number will likely increase in the coming months as more local government units have expressed their intent to apply for a drug-cleared status.

Alcantara explained that during the deliberation process, ROCBDC members take into account the status of the drug clearing program of the applicants.

“Kaning barangay drug clearing program, mao gyud ni ang atong gi-follow when declaring drug-cleared barangays. This is based on DBB (Dangerous Drug Board) regulation number 4 series of 2021,” she said.

Active and functional BADAC

In order to achieve the status, LGUs must have an “activated and functional” Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) and all drug personalities listed under the PNP PDEA-7 BADAC watchlist must be accounted for.

This means that the drug personalities have either received intervention, entered Balay Silangan, or were already arrested.

Alcantara added that this accomplishment debunks public speculations that the government’s anti-illegal drugs campaign has stopped.

“Dako kaayo ni og impact. Kami sa PDEA, especially kita diri sa PDEA Regional Office 7, basta naay ma-declare nga barangay as drug-cleared, malipay gyud ta. Because this is a manifestation that our LGUs, atong stakeholders, atong communities are aware of their function, their participation in the anti-illegal drugs campaign,” she said.

