Orange Brutus unveils new summer favorites

The summer season is at an all-time high, and Orange Brutus‘ new releases promises to make things sizzle even more. For more than four decades, Orange Brutus has satisfied the Cebuano palate with their novel take on fast food: home cooked but served fast and hot. And now the beloved restaurant is ready to prove once more why they remain Cebu’s first favorite.

As temperatures soar and appetites grow, Orange Brutus makes some welcome new additions to their repertoire of delicious dishes.

Orange Brutus Iced Coffee

Elevate your coffee drinking experience with the all-new Orange Brutus Iced Coffee. Get all the buzz you need while simultaneously cooling down on delicious coffee served cold on a bed of ice. Whether paired with a generous serving of Chocolate Monster Cake or to-go, it’s a refreshing treat that beats the summer heat.

Zapper

If you want to fight fire with fire, their new chicken dishes will be right up your alley. The Zapper (spicy premium chicken burger) makes its debut this summer as the new Brute in town. Premium chicken fillet is marinated in a proprietary blend of spices and then battered and fried to crispy perfection, then sandwiched in the softest of buns.

Sizzling Zapper

Enjoy a full meal with the the Sizzling Zapper (spicy premium sizzling chicken), the same crispy/tender chicken fillet served on a sizzling hotplate and bathed in their signature gravy next to rice and veggies. It’s just the right amount of heat to zap your tastebuds awake.

Of course, staples that have comforted patrons throughout the years are still on the menu, like the Sizzling Burger Steak and Chocolate Monster Cake. All of these favorites, new and old, are created with a pledge to make fast food healthier and more affordable. You get value for your money and new things to look forward to with every visit to the Brute you love.

Come visit the Orange Brutus nearest you today! To know more about the latest offerings, like Orange Brutus’ Facebook Page.