Charly Suarez, American foe make weight in Texas bout 

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | April 13,2024 - 06:43 PM

Charly Suarez

Charly Suarez (left) and Luis Coria (right) stare at each other during the weigh-in of their eight rounder bout. | Photo from Viva Promotions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez and his opponent Luis Coria passed the official weigh-in for their non-title bout on April 13 (April 14, Manila time) at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. 

Suarez, who will make his second fight in the US, tipped the weighing scale in 131.8 pounds, while Coria weighed in 131.7 lbs. 

Suarez and Coria will battle for an eight-rounder non-title bout in the fight card promoted by Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions.

The 35-year-old Suarez had to change his game plan after his initial opponent, Henry Lebron of Puerto Rico, suddenly withdrew from their fight without proper reason. 

Suarez will put his unbeaten record of 16 wins and nine knockouts at stake against the younger Coria who has a 15-6 (win-loss) record with seven knockouts.

He once held three regional titles which he won in a single bout.

Suarez held the IBF Inter-Continental, IBO Inter-Continental, and WBC Asian super featherweight titles, which he won against Australian Paul Fleming via a thrilling 12th round technical knockout in Sydney, Australia in 2023.

Meanwhile, Coria is aiming for a comeback after losing to Omar Salcedo Gamez of Mexico last December in Houston, Texas. Before losing to Gamez, Coria was on a three-fight winning streak against Mexican opponents.

