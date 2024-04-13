Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2024 Presents Opportunities for Cebuanos to Travel More

“Travel More and Seize the Moment!”–these are the words of Cebu Tours & Travel Alliance (CTTA) president, Alan Carvajal as he welcomed guests, partners and sponsors at the 8th Cebu Travel Catalogue International (CTCI) opening ceremony.

Regional Director of the Department of Tourism Central Visayas Region

To welcome guests and engage the exhibitors, CTTA President, Alan Carvajal, together with CTTA Vice-President, Ms. Angelita Dy, CATOS President, Alice Queblatin, Ayala Center Cebu General Manager, Jia Sadol, CCTC Commissioner, Alfred Reyes, DOT Region 7 OIC, Judy Gabato, Philippine Airlines District Sales Manager, Paulo Rene Diaz de Rivera, Turkish Airlines Sales Manager, Joan Santos, Hong Kong Tourism Board Manager of Trade Marketing, Thesa Pangilinan, and RCBC Credit Cards FVP Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ma. Angela C. Mirasol, joined in the ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the expo.

The 3-day travel fair which was endorsed by the Department of Tourism Region 7, showcases local and international exhibitors with unique tour packages and travel assistance services for every traveler.

“The Regional Office of the Department of Tourism is confident that this event will significantly contribute to the nation’s ambition of becoming a tourism powerhouse in Asia.” said Undersecretary Shahlimar Hofer Tamano, Regional Director of the Department of Tourism Central Visayas Region.



Visitors can look forward to offers from Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and Disneyland Hong Kong, Cebu Safari & Adventure Park, Anjo World, AirAsia, Ilocos Norte PH, Movenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu, Golden Sands Destination Resorts, RCBC, and Amadeus among others.



The Cebu City Tourism Commission and Hong Kong Tourism Board also supported the exposition.

The travel fair runs from April 12-14, 2024 at the ground floor of Ayala Center Cebu.

