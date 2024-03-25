Cebu Travel Catalogue International returns, encourages people to travel more

Take the first step to unforgettable local travel with Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2024, gathering nearly 80 exhibitors and promising travel bundles and promos at Ayala Center Cebu from April 12 to 14, 2024.

The call for adventure was prompted by a press conference held at the Golden Prince Hotel and Suites with the officials of the Cebu Travel and Tours Alliance Inc. (CTTA) and the Cebu Alliance of Tour Operation Specialists, Inc. (CATOS) on March 18 for the much-awaited return of their Travel Fair to boost local tourism.

This year’s theme, “It’s Time to Travel More!” hints that new destinations and cultural landmarks are expected to be the itineraries of this year’s edition of the Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2024.

“We are enlightened by the profound impact that travel has on our lives. The stories we share, the cultures we encounter, and the memories we cherish, it is a privilege to be part of an industry that celebrates these enriching experiences and moments of joy,” said CTTA President Alan Carvajal.

Carvajal added that the Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2024 serves as a call to action for all of us to embrace the opportunities before us, step beyond our comfort zones, and discover the brilliant wonders that Cebu and the Philippines offer.

“[Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2024] serves as our flagship event that promotes [CTTA’s] mission of showcasing the beauty and diversity of our region,” cites Sheila Colmenares, Secretary of CTTA.

Profoundly embodying the spirit of exploration, the initiative invites travel enthusiasts and adventure lovers to take part, given the diverse array of travel options available.

Perks and Offers

This year’s Cebu Travel Catalogue International gathers businesses, resorts and hotels, agencies, and other notable entities in one venue that offers various promotions for their services. This includes Philippine Airlines, Air Asia, Blue Horizons Travel and Tours, Royal Prince Travel International, the Hong Kong Tourism Board, RCBC, bai Hotel Cebu, Bayfront Hotel, Cebu Safari & Adventure Park and El Mar Resort, Waterworld Cebu, Princess Cruises, Star Assist, and more.

Whether you are a solo traveler or enjoy discovering new places with friends, expect flexible travel options and customizable itineraries for everyone’s travel needs.

There will also be a lot of promo fares for new destinations and an auction of affordable tickets and hotel accommodations that will take place on the last day of the travel fair.

Seat-in-coach tours will also be available for a cheaper expense for those traveling alone, while packaged tours will still be offered, especially for those planning to spend the vacation with the family.

The Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2024 is an annual gathering of travel exhibitors and enthusiasts offering opportunities for local travel.

Boundless possibilities await you. Avail the best deals on flights, tickets, accommodation, and land tours now because ‘It’s Time to Travel More.”

For inquiries, you can contact Cebu Travel Catalogue International via their official Facebook page.

