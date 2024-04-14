LTO-7: Over 4,000 get free driving courses in C. Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 4,766 people in Central Visayas got certificates from the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) for completing free theoritical driving courses from January to March 2024.

LTO-7 Director Glen Galario of LTO-7 is happy with this and hopes for more graduates soon. They aim to boost the ‘ePatrol Mobile Service’ with this program.

“Our partnership with the different local government units and the private sector continues as we give them free TDCs for their residents,” Galario said.

Several LGUs in Cebu, including Barangay Sohoton in Badian, Barangay Dumlog in Talisay City, and various municipalities and the City of Bogo, benefited from LTO-7’s free service in the first quarter of the year. The LTO regional office mentioned that LGUs interested in the free driving courses can coordinate with any LTO office in the region.

In Siquijor, over 2,000 residents were given priority for TDC slots during the “Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair” in February, organized by LTO-7.

This fair, the first of its kind in the Visayas-Mindanao region, was attended by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, representing President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., during its launch.

“Our goal is to educate individuals, especially those from far-flung areas that are already using their motorcycles as their means of transportation but have yet to possess a driver’s license. With our free program, they will know the basics of driving and road safety,” said RD Galario.

The municipalities of Pilar and Loboc also took advantage of the free TDC this year.

In 2023, LTO-7 issued 9,292 certificates for the same program throughout the year. The TDC is a 15-hour seminar covering driving basics and road safety, split into three sessions. It educates attendees on LTO basics and safe motor vehicle use.

“It also comes with actual driving practices, especially when taken in private driving schools,” the LTO said in its website. /clorenciana

