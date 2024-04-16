Argao accident: Motorcycle crashes into bus, 2 minors dead

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two minors died in a vehicular accident between a motorcycle and a Ceres Bus in Sitio Looc, Barangay Poblacion, Argao town, around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2023.

The victims of the Argao accident were identified as a 12-year-old boy, a resident of Barangay Lamacan, driver of the motorcycle, and a 17-year-old girl, a resident of Barangay Sua, backrider of the motorcycle.

Barangays Lamacan and Sua were both part of Argao town.

According to Police Senior Master Sergeant Aldren Alabastro, investigator of Argao Police Station, that the bus, driven by John Mark Calam, 40 years old, a native of San Enrique, Negros Occidental, was traveling from Boljoon town to Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle was traversing in the opposite lane. The motorcycle driver and his back rider were not wearing helmets during the accident.

According to Alabastro, the driver of the motorcycle lost control and overshoot the curve area of the road, hitting the front portion of the bus.

Due to the impact, the two victims died instantaneously.

Currently, the bus driver was detained at the Argao Police Station, where he may face the charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

| with Paul Lauro

