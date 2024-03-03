19-year-old killed in collision with counterflowing black taxi in Liloan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 19-year-old motorcycle driver died while his passenger remains confined in a hospital in a bloody collision with a counterflowing black taxi in Liloan town at dawn on Sunday, March 3.

The victim was identified as Chris John Barro Fontanoza, who is from the neighboring town of Consolacion. The backriding passenger, on the other hand, was Beverly Nayre.

The driver of the black van taxi was identified as Angelito Alistre Alivio. The 49-year-old Alivio, from Naga City in southern Cebu, is currently under the custody of the Liloan police.

The collision reportedly happened nearly 2 a.m. on Sunday along the highway in Brgy. Poblacion in Liloan, Cebu.

According to Police Major Eric Gingoyon, Fontanoza and Nayre were traversing the northbound lane while Alivio was heading to the capital Cebu City on the southbound side.

However, witnesses claimed they saw Alivio counterflowing and then hitting the oncoming motorcycle, Gingoyon said.

Due to the impact, the motorcycle was dragged a few meters away before crashing on the road.

Both Fontanoza and Nayre were rushed to the hospital but the former eventually succumbed to the severe injuries he sustained. The latter was still confined there as of Sunday afternoon.

Liloan is a first-class municipality located approximately 15 kilometers north of Cebu City.

