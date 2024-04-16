PISTON Cebu reiterates calls vs jeep modernization

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A transport group here reiterated its calls to scrap the government’s public transportation modernization program by staging protests in various areas in the city.

The Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON) in Cebu organized protest rallies on Monday, April 15, urging the government to lift the April 30 deadline for the franchise consolidation of public utility vehicles (PUVs).

While they did not join the nationwide strike against the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), PISTON-Cebu took to the streets to support their counterparts in Metro Manila and to air our their concerns.

“PISTON Cebu Chapter has decided to join the nationwide protest to show that Cebu, considered as the second biggest urban center, has not been spared from the problems caused by the jeepney and UV Express phaseout,” Greg Perez, chairperson of PISTON-Cebu, said.

Members of their group held rallies in four areas in Cebu City – in Brgys. Mabolo and Carreta, and the junctions of P. Del Rosario Street and Gorordo Avenue.

They also marched down to the office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) in Echavez Street.

Meanwhile, no passengers in Cebu were stranded during Monday’s nationwide strike, according to police here.

The protest rallies were also peaceful and smooth, said Police Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

“Wala ra nakabalda sa atong transport services,” Pelare said.

