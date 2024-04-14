Police to offer free rides in case of transport strike next week

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In the event of a transport strike next week, the different police units in Central Visayas will deploy some of their vehicles to offer free rides to the public.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7), however warned that they will only be able to provide limited transportation since their personnel also have to attend to their other responsibilities that include maintaining peace and order in areas where the transport strike will be held.

“This will be limited og unsa ra poy kaya sa atong kapulisan kay naa man sad tay mga trabaho nga dapat pud nga atubangon. Kining mga police response, naa man ni sige,” he said.

The Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON) and Malayang Alyansa ng Bus Employees at Laborers (MANIBELA) has announced their plan to hold a nationwide transport strike on Monday, April 15, and Tuesday, April 16, to oppose the deadline set for the consolidation of franchises under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already set an April 30 deadline for the consolidation of franchises.

Transport strike

While the two transport group are now preparing for their protest actions in Manila, Pelare said, they are yet to determine if local transport groups also plan to adopt the same here.

“We have not actually monitored that there will be Tigil Pasada in Cebu or in Central Visayas. Although naa mi namonitor nga didto sa national or sa Manila, there will be a Tigil Pasada on the 15th and 16th,” Pelare said.

Nevertheless, law enforcers will still make the necessary preparations in case of a transport strike in the region.

“Just the same, we have already made our preparations regarding this one if ever there will be version here in Central Visayas. We are now ready to institute security measures para walay mag threats nga mahitabo during that time,” Pelare said.

Security measures

In addition, Pelare said their security preparations are now in place.

He said that transport groups will also be asked to secure a permit to rally before they will be allowed to march on the streets.

“We’d just like to remind those who will be participating or who will be organizing any forms of rallies, demonstrations, that there is a specific law which governs rallies, demonstrations. And they need, as a general rule, to secure a permit,” he said.

In the absence of a permit, they have the option to hold their protests at the Freedom Park in Cebu City or in any private property.

Pelare also encouraged participants to always follow the law because the police will not hesitate to arrest troublemakers.

He said that they will continue to respect freedom of expression provided that rally participants do not break existing laws.

